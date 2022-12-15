scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Teen attacked with acid in Delhi: Accused browsed multiple websites for substance, say police

The girl, a Class XII student, was on her way to school with her younger sister on Wednesday around 7.30 am when the one of the accused, who was riding pillion on the bike, threw the substance at her.

A screenshot from the CCTV footage of the acid attack.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A day after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with an acid-like substance by two men on a bike near her home in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden, police said the main accused had browsed multiple websites and portals for acid a week before the incident.

The girl, a Class XII student, was on her way to school with her younger sister on Wednesday around 7.30 am when the one of the accused, who was riding pillion on the bike, threw the substance at her. She sustained burn injuries on her face, eyes and neck. Three men were arrested the same evening.

Police said the main accused, Sachin Arora (20), was allegedly enraged after the girl ended their friendship two-three months ago and wouldn’t take his calls. Police sources said Sachin allegedly started planning the attack 7-10 days ago and roped in his friends, Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22), to help him. To procure the acid, the accused allegedly looked at several websites and portals, they said.

“He was angry that the girl was ignoring him and decided to teach her a lesson. During questioning, he told us he saw videos, crime shows and movies online that showed acid attacks and decided to execute the same. He called friends for help… Harshit drove the bike while Virender helped the duo create a false alibi,” said a police source.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

On Wednesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told the media that the accused had bought the acid from Flipkart and paid for it online. Police said they will write to Flipkart to get details of the order and about the sale of acid, which is illegal.

Also read |After attack on Delhi girl, Flipkart and Amazon get women’s panel notices for selling ‘acid’ online

“So far, we have found that Sachin ordered the acid bottle a week ago, and it was delivered near his house. He didn’t choose his house as the delivery location to avoid suspicion from his family. The accused planned to target the girl in the morning. They even conducted a recce of the area to ensure they could execute their plan on time and escape successfully,” said a police officer.

“They wanted to mislead the police and knew that phone location is key evidence in crimes. So, they sent Virender on a bike with Sachin’s phone to another place. Virender was wearing Sachin’s clothes as well to create a false alibi. He later helped the accused hide,” the officer added.

Advertisement
Also read |After Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli’s horrific experience: ‘She was 21, underwent 52 surgeries’

Police said the friends told them that got involved as Sachin was close to them. “He would often talk about how the girl was ignoring him. Sachin would call the girl multiple times and harass her,” they said.

The men have been sent to judicial custody and the matter is being investigated. They work in small factories and companies in the area.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, Flipkart in a statement said the seller concerned has been blacklisted. “We are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation,” it said.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:12:09 pm
Next Story

Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58B of its shares

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close