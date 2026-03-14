Delhi teen arrested for stabbing neighbour after repeatedly harassing his sister: Police

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A 19-year-old man was arrested within hours of allegedly stabbing a neighbour in North West Delhi after repeatedly harassing the victim’s sister, police said on Saturday.
The accused was arrested on Friday in connection with an attempted murder case, which was filed following the incident, said officers.
According to police, the complainant, the victim’s sister, had reported that the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, had been harassing her for some time and making lewd gestures whenever she passed by.
She had allegedly warned him to stop and said she would inform her husband and brother if he continued. Police said the accused allegedly threatened her, telling her that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, he would kill both her husband and her brother.
On the evening of March 12 around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly attacked the woman’s brother with a knife and stabbed him three to four times before fleeing the spot.
Following the incident, a case was registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 74 (using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched.
Police said a team led by local officers analysed CCTV footage and activated local informers to trace the accused. Multiple raids were conducted and he was subsequently arrested. “During sustained questioning, the accused said that he was involved in the aforementioned case. It was further revealed that he had been harassing the victim’s sister for quite some time and making lewd gestures whenever she passed by. When the victim and his family objected to his behaviour, the accused developed a grudge against them. On the day of the incident, in a fit of anger and to take revenge for being confronted, he attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing from the spot,” said DCP (North West) Akanksha Yadav.
Police said the accused has no previous criminal record. Further investigation in the case is underway.
Police also urged residents, particularly women and girls, to report incidents of harassment or eve-teasing promptly so that timely action can be taken.
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