Delhi teen arrested for stabbing neighbour after repeatedly harassing his sister: Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested within hours of allegedly stabbing a neighbour in North West Delhi after repeatedly harassing the victim’s sister, police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday in connection with an attempted murder case, which was filed following the incident, said officers.

According to police, the complainant, the victim’s sister, had reported that the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, had been harassing her for some time and making lewd gestures whenever she passed by.

She had allegedly warned him to stop and said she would inform her husband and brother if he continued. Police said the accused allegedly threatened her, telling her that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, he would kill both her husband and her brother.