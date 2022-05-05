scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Teen apprehended for 'drowning' baby in water tank: Police

Police said the teen was upset as the child’s mother had scolded him and he allegedly killed her son in revenge.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 11:57:50 pm
DCP Kashyap said the teen has been booked for murder and hiding evidence.

Days after an eight-month-old baby was found dead in a water tank in East Delhi, police apprehended a teenager in connection with the case. Police said the teen was upset as the child’s mother had scolded him and he allegedly killed her son in revenge.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the mother stepped out for a few minutes to buy groceries. Her three children, aged 4, 2 and the baby, were at home. When she returned, her youngest child was missing. The family said they looked everywhere but couldn’t find him. The child’s uncle said: “… Everyone in the locality loved him and would give him gifts… When his parents called me, I got worried and we started searching. His father then found the baby in the water tank on the terrace. We were all shocked and called police…” The infant was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The family lives on the second floor of the apartment building. The mother had locked the room (where the children were sleeping) from outside before leaving. When she came back, it was still locked…”

During investigation, police found video footage of a boy leaving the house at the time of the incident. “Based on enquiry and evidence recovered, we apprehended the juvenile. He told us he felt humiliated and was angry because the infant’s mother had scolded him several times for playing on the streets and making noise… He wanted to take revenge and decided to target the youngest child. On Tuesday, he noticed that the child’s mother had stepped out. He entered their house and saw the three children sleeping. He picked up the youngest one and drowned him in the tank. He then locked the room and fled…,” said an officer.

DCP Kashyap said the teen has been booked for murder and hiding evidence.

Meanwhile, the family said the mother is in shock and hasn’t eaten. “We don’t know what triggered the teenager… The mother had only left her children because they were all sleeping…,” said the uncle.

The body was returned to the family after an autopsy and last rites were carried out.

