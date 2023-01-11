Teen acid attack victim now fears stepping out alone

Attacked with acid allegedly by a man whose advances she rejected, a 17-year-old girl from Dwarka now goes out only accompanied by her father since she fears stepping out alone. “After being operated on, she can open her eyes, but the scars still remain. She will take her Board exams in a few months and is still planning to pursue law,” said her uncle.

The accused, Sachin, Harshit and Virender, have been sent to judicial custody, and police said a chargesheet will be filed in a month before the Dwarka court.

Family members said that the girl was supposed to give her CLAT exam three days after the incident. “She missed the exam as she sustained injuries on her eyes and had to undergo surgery,” the uncle said.

While the accused, all in their 20s, are in judicial custody, the uncle said, “I hope a strong case is made against the accused and they are brought to justice.”

Weeks after the incident, senior police officers said that they added the Poisons Act to the case and booked the Agra-based seller for “negligence”. A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that they have added section 4 of the Poisons Act, 1919 against the seller who sold a 100 ml bottle through Flipkart at Rs 600 to the three accused.

The Act regulates the sale, possession and importation of acid. Earlier, police had lodged a case under IPC section 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Officers had earlier said they were studying the role of both the e-commerce platform and seller and would subsequently add relevant sections to the existing FIR.

On Flipkart’s role, the officer said: “We are looking into the liabilities of Flipkart and will also take suitable legal action in due course. We had sent them a notice initially but due to an unsatisfactory response, we issued a notice again and are now studying their responses.”

The officer said that Flipkart has been claiming that since they are a retail platform, they serve as the intermediary between the buyer and the seller. The source added: “We had enquired about their legal protocols and checks and balances on the sale of items.”

Another officer privy to the investigation said the chargesheet is almost ready and will most likely be filed in a month. “We have collected all the evidence against the three accused and have found negligence on the part of Flipkart and the seller,” the officer said. Flipkart did not respond to calls seeking comment.