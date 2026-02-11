Teen accidentally shoots mother dead in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 18-year-old teen allegedly accidentally shot dead his mother on Monday night while he was showing off an illegal country made pistol at Valmiki Mandir JJ settlement in Pant Nagar near Jangpura. The teen has been apprehended, said police.
The incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead.
Police identified the victim as Sumati (37), who worked as a domestic help in households. South East (DCP) Hemant Tiwari said, “The teen allegedly procured an illegal country made pistol from an individual in Ashram. While demonstrating the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the face.”
The accused, who has been apprehended, led police to a nearby drain where he had discarded the firearm, the DCP added.
An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as under provisions of the Arms Act. Police said efforts are underway to trace the supplier of the weapon.
Sumati is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and three children, including an 11-year-old girl.
