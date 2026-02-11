Teen accidentally shoots mother dead in Delhi

The incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 11:15 AM IST
delhi teen kills motherThe incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead. (AI-generated image/Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 18-year-old teen allegedly accidentally shot dead his mother on Monday night while he was showing off an illegal country made pistol at Valmiki Mandir JJ settlement in Pant Nagar near Jangpura. The teen has been apprehended, said police.

The incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead.

Police identified the victim as Sumati (37), who worked as a domestic help in households. South East (DCP) Hemant Tiwari said, “The teen allegedly procured an illegal country made pistol from an individual in Ashram. While demonstrating the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the face.”

The accused, who has been apprehended, led police to a nearby drain where he had discarded the firearm, the DCP added.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as under provisions of the Arms Act. Police said efforts are underway to trace the supplier of the weapon.
Sumati is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and three children, including an 11-year-old girl.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement