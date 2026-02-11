Teen accidentally shoots mother dead in Delhi

The incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

A 18-year-old teen allegedly accidentally shot dead his mother on Monday night while he was showing off an illegal country made pistol at Valmiki Mandir JJ settlement in Pant Nagar near Jangpura. The teen has been apprehended, said police.

The incident came to light after the Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call from Moolchand Hospital at 10.39 pm, informing that a woman with a gunshot wound had been brought dead.

Police identified the victim as Sumati (37), who worked as a domestic help in households. South East (DCP) Hemant Tiwari said, “The teen allegedly procured an illegal country made pistol from an individual in Ashram. While demonstrating the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the face.”