Thursday, June 09, 2022
Technical snag hits Metro Blue Line again, services affected

Three days ago, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 8:19:25 am
Sources said, the technical snag was due to some OHE (overhead equipment) issue.

Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were delayed Thursday morning due to a technical snag, sources said. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

On Thursday again, the DMRC tweeted to alert commuters.

“Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” it tweeted.

More from Delhi

More details are awaited.

