Tech snag in train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, sent to depot

Services on sections of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were briefly affected on Tuesday when a train developed a technical snag at Okhla NSIC station, following which it was sent to the depot, officials said.

The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro connects Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West.

“A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at Okhla NSIC station on the Magenta Line heading towards Janakpuri West,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

“To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were deboarded at the station and train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am,” he said.

Services continued as normal on most part of the line during this period, the official said.

