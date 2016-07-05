Delhi: Tech-savvy autolifter steals SUV after selling it online, held

“Mintoo Kumar, son of a retired army officer, who first sold an SUV through an online the buying-selling portal, and then stole it, was today arrested from Goyala Dairy picket in Dwarka,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south west). “Mintoo Kumar, son of a retired army officer, who first sold an SUV through an online the buying-selling portal, and then stole it, was today arrested from Goyala Dairy picket in Dwarka,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south west).

A tech-savvy auto-lifter who first sold an SUV and then stole it and planned to repeat the cycle, was on Tuesday arrested by police from south west Delhi’s Dwarka.

“Mintoo Kumar, son of a retired army officer, who first sold an SUV through an online the buying-selling portal, and then stole it, was today arrested from Goyala Dairy picket in Dwarka,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south west).

The accused advertised the SUV that he had obtained from an acquaintance and then changed its number plate with a fake one. Later, he advertised it on the portal.

After the vehicle that he had fitted with GPS was sold he located the vehicle and stole it. He was planning to sell it again to steal it, the officer said.

Kumar who did BCA from a private university in Faridabad had earlier tried to establish car accessories and hospitailty buisness but suffered losses and accumulated huge debt.

Investigation is going on to identify other associates of the accused and his other involvements, the officer added.

