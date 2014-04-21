Delhi tech graduate shoots at man ‘talking loudly’

A BTech graduate from Delhi School of Engineering was arrested for allegedly firing at a passerby for reportedly talking loudly and refusing to lower his voice.

Police said the incident was reported from Janakpuri, West Delhi. On 11 pm on Saturday, the police control room received a call from the victim, Jagrat Malik, who alleged that two men in a Swift had fired at him without any provocation.

According to Malik’s statement to police, he was shot at near the Metro Rasoi shop in Janakpuri market. Malik claimed that seconds before firing the shot, the accused had signalled him to come towards them, but he had ignored it. He told police that he did not know the two men who had fired at him.

In his statement to police, Malik mentioned the registration number of the Swift, which helped police trace the owner.

Police said once they had address of the car owner, several raids were conducted and the duo — identified as Nitesh Kumar (24) and Love alias Lakshay (19) — was arrested from their friend’s place. Police also recovered a pistol from Nitesh.

DCP (West) Ranvir Singh said during interrogation, Nitesh, who had fired the shot, confessed that on Saturday evening, they were at the local market. They were standing outside their car after dinner when the incident took place. “They saw some persons talking loudly. Nitesh called out to one of them but the person ignored him. In a fit of rage, he took out a pistol and fired at the person,” he said.

Police said Nitesh had completed his graduation from the DSE two years ago and had started a transport business. Lakshay worked with an electrician in West Delhi.

The pistol used in the incident is a licensed and is registered in the name of Nitesh’s father, who is a serving Subedar Major in the Army.

Nitesh told police that he carried his father’s pistol to show off. Police have booked the two in a case of attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act.

