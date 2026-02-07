Teachers write to DU academic council, warn move to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College could trigger land disputes

Unanimous decisions taken by the members of the AC, an apex body, are to be implemented in DU colleges.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 09:17 AM IST
Teachers write to DU academic council, warn move to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College could trigger land disputesThe association also cited clause 12 of the 1978 transfer deed, through which the college was taken over by DU.
Make us preferred source on Google

Faculty members of the Dyal Singh College have written to Delhi University’s (DU) Academic Council (AC), opposing the university’s proposal to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur, warning that the move could trigger land disputes, violate the transfer deed via which DU had taken over the college, and “seriously degrade” the academic health of the institution.

In a letter sent to the AC members on Thursday, the Dyal Singh College Teachers’ Association (DSCTA) urged DU’s elected representatives to block any attempt to rename the evening college or to create a second morning college on the same campus.

Unanimous decisions taken by the members of the AC, an apex body, are to be implemented in DU colleges.

On January 14, The Indian Express had reported that DU was considering renaming Dyal Singh (Evening) College, a move publicly flagged by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh during his address on Vir Bal Diwas in December 2025.

According to faculty members, they were not consulted before the proposal was announced.
At the heart of the teachers’ objection is the claim that Dyal Singh College (DSC) is legally and administratively a single institution, with evening classes functioning under the same governing body and ordinances.

“We cannot afford to lose any more land or infrastructure, as this will cause serious degradation of the quality of education and facilities of our esteemed institution,” DSCTA wrote.

“There is one college, and evening classes of the same college, with the same governing body and ordinance,” the letter stated. “To open a new college with a different name, permission of UGC is required, which has not been taken, to the best of our knowledge.”

Story continues below this ad

The association also cited clause 12 of the 1978 transfer deed, through which the college was taken over by DU. The clause, they noted, mandated that the entire land “shall continue to be called Dyal Singh College”, leaving no scope for a name change.

The letter placed particular emphasis on infrastructure constraints, citing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). “The NAAC report points out ‘space crunch’ in our college,” the teachers wrote, noting that while the college has come up on 11.3 acres, only 8.3 acres is usable, with the rest covered by a drain.

The campus currently caters to around 5,500 morning college students, with another 2,500 students from the evening college sharing the same space and facilities. “Earlier, Dyal Singh College (Evening) used to start their classes after 2 pm… Now, they are running it as a day college resulting in overcrowding,” the letter stated.

The DSCTA argued that attempts to split the land or create two morning colleges on the same plot would be unviable. “All these efforts to bifurcate the college land… shall seriously degrade the health of both colleges and hence, the quality of higher education,” it warned.

Story continues below this ad

Faculty members also invoked a failed renaming attempt from 2017, when the governing body had proposed renaming the college ‘Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya’. That proposal was dropped after opposition, including a police complaint filed by then MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who argued that the land belonged to the Dyal Singh Majithia Trust and could not house an institution under a different name.

The DSCTA said that precedent, coupled with a unanimous Staff Council resolution opposing any “bifurcation of college land”, should have foreclosed the current proposal. “Efforts are being made even now… to surreptitiously change the name of evening classes of DSC,” the letter alleged.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement