Delhi: Teachers’ body says bird flu duty at borders harassment

An order assigning government school teachers on duty at Delhi’s borders to check the entry of poultry into the city has riled teachers, making them question the extent to which they are being deputed for non-academic work.

An order from the Revenue Department’s north district office Tuesday notified the creation of five teams to be posted at Delhi borders at Saboli, Auchandi, Safiabad, Lampur and Muneerpur on night duty from 8 pm to 6 am. Each of these teams comprises two civil defence volunteers and a government school teacher.

The teams are expected to ensure “entry/sale of dressed, processed and canned chicken and its products are not allowed in Delhi” and “no vehicle carrying live birds is allowed to enter without a valid veterinary health certificate”.

On Wednesday, general secretary of Government Schools Teachers’ Association Ajay Veer Yadav wrote to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, asking him to intervene. “Teaching community selflessly served when the government and the citizens needed them for Covid-19 prevention, but the Revenue Department is now taking advantage of the situation and just harassing teachers with unjustified duties. On behalf of the entire teaching community and to safeguard their dignity, I request you to intervene and stop such deputation of the teaching community and facilitate for them to be sent back to schools for their designated work,” he wrote.

Government school teachers have been a part of the frontline workers against Covid, working at quarantine centres, for ration distribution, to conduct Covid surveys, and now in vaccination duty.