Teacher vacancies remain as many don’t make the cut

A large number of teaching vacancies notified by the corporations and the Delhi government’s education department are going unfilled because of a lack of aspirants clearing the recruitment process. Of the results for 10,057 vacancies declared since February, 3,376 have gone unfilled.

For certain teaching positions, the number of posts remaining vacant far surpass the number of seats filled — crucially positions for special educators and math and physics teachers.

Of 1,329 vacancies for special educators in Delhi government schools which were notified, only 281 were filled through the DSSSB’s examination recruitment process. All nine positions for PGT (Physics) female teachers went unfilled and 280 out of 324 vacancies for TGT (Maths) female teachers remain unfilled.

Another area where government schools have been severely lacking is the number of counsellors. Prior to this round of recruitment, 213 counsellors tended to the needs of lakhs of students across more than 1,000 government schools. However, the results for these positions, which were declared last month, bring little relief to the situation.

While of the 210 female counsellor vacancies which were notified, 104 were filled, the results were more inadequate for male counsellors. Of 222 vacancies which were notified, only 27 were filled while 191 remained unfilled.

Delhi government’s education department has sent a requisition for another 10,591 vacancies to the DSSSB. “We are managing… with help of guest teachers now. With more exams, the situation will get better,” said Director of Education Binay Bhushan.