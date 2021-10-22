Teacher says being forced to get vaccinated, HC asks Delhi govt to respond to plea

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi government to respond to a petition challenging the decision to not permit teachers and school staff in public schools in case they fail to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 by October 15. The absence has been directed to be treated as leave by the education department.

A petition has been filed before the court by a teacher working in a private-aided school against the government decision, contending that he is suffering from a number of medical ailments and has not been taking any allopathic treatment for many years. He has thus sought exemption from taking the vaccine on medical grounds.

Justice Rekha Palli, while also issuing notice to the Centre and the petitioner’s school, listed the case for hearing in February 2021.

Besides seeking a direction against forcing him to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the teacher has also sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh on account of “the mental harassment meted out to him”.

The petitioner in his plea filed through advocate Abhimanyu Yadav has said that he was diagnosed with hand dystonia in 2018 and took allopathic treatment for its cure. However, the petition claims, his condition worsened by use of allopathic medication and he went into depression.

“The vaccination in all probability will further escalate the medical condition of the petitioner looking at the history of effect allopathic way of treatment has had on the petitioner,” reads the petition, adding that the petitioner’s condition has improved through spiritual and mediational practices.

The government on October 12 defended its circulars which are under challenge in the case and submitted before the court that recently requests have been received from parents of primary school children too to reopen the school at the earliest. “If due precautions are not taken by vaccinating the entire school staff including all teachers, it could once again lead to spread of Covid-19,” the state told the court.