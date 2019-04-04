Delhi: Teacher booked for stealing from students

When students of Sardar Patel Senior Secondary School complained of their school books mysteriously disappearing from their bags, the administration did not take them seriously. Now, a former teacher at the private school in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar is under investigation for allegedly stealing the books from his own students, police said Wednesday.

Advertising

The teacher is accused of stealing Class XI and XII books from at least five students in 2017, and stealing money and other items.

When theft complaints initially came in, some students were questioned by teachers. Later, the school principal looked at CCTV footage and found the teacher stealing a book from a student’s bag.

The teacher was later suspended at a meeting, following which the school installed several CCTV cameras facing classrooms to prevent such an incident from recurring.

Advertising

School principal Mohammad Zahid Khan said, “An internal enquiry also found the teacher guilty of stealing books and he was placed under suspension.” Police have registered a case under IPC section 380, but no arrest has been made.

“I had to register the case again due to which there was a delay. We had given a handwritten complaint to Karawal Nagar police station,” said Khan. The accused had been teaching physics at the school for the last four years.