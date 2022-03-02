Teacher alleges harassment, NCW writes to DU V-C

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor regarding a complaint lodged by a teacher of the College of Vocational Studies (CVS), accusing two of her colleagues of intimidation, harassment and abuse. The Commission has asked the V-C to send an action taken report at the earliest.

“The National Commission for Women in receipt of a representation from Dr Rajan Chopra, Chairman, College of Vocational Studies, University of Delhi enclosing complaint made by a lady teacher against Manmohan Singh Bhasin, Mathematics Department… and Surender Singh, Commerce Department… for intimidating, harassing, scaring and abusive behaviour,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to DU V-C Yogesh Singh on February 25.

“The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Protection and Redressal) Act, 2013 in Chapter II lays down rules for constitution of Internal Committee to address the sexual harassment complaint… Considering gravity of the matter, it is advised that the action be taken as per the aforementioned Act. A detailed action taken report be sent to the Commission at an early date,” she added.

Chopra, in the complaint, had alleged both teachers were “very prominent in using loud, abusive language against college staff, especially female teachers, and intimidate and harass them at various occasions”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant — who also independently wrote to the V-C — claimed, “The incident is from January 17 during a governing body meeting when both teachers misbehaved with me, shouted my name before several people, and humiliated me by trying to stop me from attending the meeting. This is not the first time, this harassment is routine.”

However, the two teachers denied the allegations. “Why will we harass her? There was just a heated argument and I have not had a one to one interaction with her since that day. All of this is an agenda to malign some of us,” said Surender Singh, who is also the president of college staff association.

Manmohan Singh Bhasin said, “This is absolutely baseless. DUTA president and other office-bearers were there. Let them say if we did any of what she is accusing us of, and I will accept it. These are just tactics to frame a certain group of teachers for politics.”

When contacted, DU V-C Yogesh Singh said, “There must have been a letter but I don’t know about it. I will have to check and get an update.”