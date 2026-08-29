TCS engineer killed in Gurgaon: ‘He would call his mother every day’, says family

Tushar Kumar, a system engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Gurgaon, called his mother every day.
On Thursday, the call never came.
Around midnight, police arrived at the family’s home in Mathura with devastating news: their 27-year-old son had been killed in an accident.
According to police, Tushar had been driving back to his uncle’s home in Sector 37D from his office in Cyber City. Around 11.30 pm, police said, just as he entered Moulsari Avenue, near the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station, a rear bucket of an earthmover operating on the road suddenly swung into his lane.
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It hit his bike, throwing him onto the road and leaving him critically injured.
Passersby and emergency responders rushed Kumar to the nearby Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The driver of the earthmover fled the scene after the accident, leaving the heavy vehicle behind.
Speaking from Mathura, Tushar’s father, Harish Kumar, 56, said, “He had been working in Gurgaon for five years, it was his first job. He had done his B.Tech from Ghaziabad and schooling from Mathura.”
Harish said the local police in UP reached their home around midnight. “They told me that my son had been in an accident. We never thought such a thing could happen. We would speak to him daily as he would ring up his mother without fail. But he didn’t call on Thursday.”
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Demanding swift action and accountability, Harish added, “We want that the CCTV footage be promptly checked and shared with us so the accused driver can be identified and we get justice. We performed the cremation and last rites in Mathura yesterday after bringing the body back.”
Why was the earthmover there?
Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the DLF Phase 3 police station registered an FIR under sections of causing death by negligence, rash driving or riding on a public way so as to endanger human life, and mischief causing damage or loss to property.
As per the FIR, an Emergency Response Vehicle along with an official from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Maintenance Department, named Rakesh, were present at the location, following which photographic and digital evidence was gathered.
Police clarified that the development body was not carrying out the construction. Investigating Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Virender Singh said, “The GMDA had no role, the work at the site was construction related to the Downtown project. We are looking at CCTV footage and conducting our probe. No arrest has been made yet. We will nab the driver soon.”
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DLF Downtown is a corporate IT park, and serves as an extension of Cyber City. While DLF did not share any comments when contacted, it is learnt that the construction work was being carried out by a third party contractor and both companies have been cooperating with the police.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More