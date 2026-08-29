TCS engineer killed in Gurgaon: ‘He would call his mother every day’, says family

According to police, Tushar had been driving back to his uncle’s home in Sector 37D from his office in Cyber City. (Express Photo)

Tushar Kumar, a system engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Gurgaon, called his mother every day.

On Thursday, the call never came.

Around midnight, police arrived at the family’s home in Mathura with devastating news: their 27-year-old son had been killed in an accident.

According to police, Tushar had been driving back to his uncle’s home in Sector 37D from his office in Cyber City. Around 11.30 pm, police said, just as he entered Moulsari Avenue, near the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station, a rear bucket of an earthmover operating on the road suddenly swung into his lane.

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It hit his bike, throwing him onto the road and leaving him critically injured.