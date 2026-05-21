Three-day taxi, auto strike in Delhi-NCR begins today

The commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi-NCR are on a three-day strike — starting today till May 23 (Saturday) — over demands of an immediate hike in auto and taxi fares amid upward spiralling of fuel prices and alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

Why the strike?

The “Chalak Shakti Union”, in a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, wrote that the strike is in support of a nationwide stir announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress. According to the letter, the taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained the same for nearly 15 years despite a sharp rise in fuel prices, including CNG, petrol, and diesel. The increased costs of maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits, and other daily essentials are added to it.

“Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers,” the letter said. “App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation,” the union alleged.

What has the union warned?

The union has warned that if the fares are not revised at the earliest by the government, the protest could intensify into a larger movement. The union has also demanded a meeting with the government to discuss drivers’ issues and formulate policies to prevent the alleged economic exploitation of taxi drivers.

Are all auto and taxi drivers part of this strike?

However, a section of the auto unions had distanced itself from the strike. The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said the strike pertains to transporters and hence the auto rickshaw services will be normal. “The issues concerning goods carrier vehicles have been ongoing for the past 15 to 20 days and have no connection with auto and taxi drivers. Auto and taxi services will continue to operate normally at all railway stations, bus terminals and other locations as usual,” Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Auto Rickshaw Sangh, said. Mentioning that while a road blockade has also been planned by a few unions, Soni said five other unions, including Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Pragatisheel Autorickshaw Drivers Union, Auto Drivers Welfare Sangh Delhi, and National Capital Region Auto Taxi Transport Union, have distanced themselves from it.

Fuel prices hiked twice in less than a week

The petrol and diesel prices were hiked twice in less than a week — a 90 paise per litre increase in the latest revision on Tuesday. After this, the petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 98.64 per litre, up from Rs 97.77 per litre. Diesel cost Rs 91.58 a litre against a previous price of Rs 90.67, reported PTI.

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Among major cities, Kolkata recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 109.70 per litre, and Chennai reported the highest diesel price at Rs 96.11 per litre.