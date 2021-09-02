Tax waiver for houses up to 50 square metres in a week’s time: North MCD

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) proposal to exempt houses measuring up to 50 square metres from paying property tax will kick off in a week, said standing committee chairperson Jogi Ram Jain.

The proposal, passed from the house of North MCD, is also believed to be aimed at garnering support for the BJP in the civic elections scheduled early next year.

Jain said that the proposal would be notified in a day or two and then go to the IT department so that changes can be made on the website as per new rules. “It will be done in a week,” he said.

This will benefit about 3 lakh property owners, said former mayor Jai Prakash who had proposed it.

He said residential properties up to 50 square metres including those in approved colonies, rural areas and even unauthorised colonies, will be exempt from paying house tax to the corporation. In cases where there are different floors in different people’s names, each of the units would be eligible.

The North MCD has also approved a proposal to waive off property tax pending for past years for all commercial properties in unauthorised colonies.

“These property owners are required to pay tax just for the current and the previous financial years while the rest pending for past years will be waived off,” he said.