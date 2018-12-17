Tattoo artist found dead near home in east Delhi

The decapitated body of a 22-year-old man, who had been missing from his residence for over a week, was recovered from near his home in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Sunday morning. The man, Bablu, was a tattoo artist, police said, adding that he is survived by his parents.

The body was discovered by his family members at a vacant plot of Delhi Jal Board land near their residence. They were all looking for him at the time. “We have registered a case of murder and started the investigation. Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity,” said DCP (east) Pankaj Singh.

Police said Bablu left home last Monday, saying that he was going to meet his friend, but did not return. The family told police that Bablu often stayed over at his friend’s place, so they did not suspect anything was amiss. “But when he couldn’t be reached, they started searching for him,” said a police officer.

Police said the victim’s mobile phone was missing. His brother Sonu made a PCR call and told police that he suspects the role of “someone known” behind his brother’s murder. He also suggested that his friends might be trying to conceal something. Police said the body was decomposed, suggesting that he was murdered four-five days ago. Police are looking at his call detail records for leads.