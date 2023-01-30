How a tattoo and an amputated index finger helped catch murder accused after 14 years on the run

Having grown out his beard since he, along with three accomplices, allegedly committed a cold-blooded murder of a daily wager over a personal dispute 14 years ago, 34-year-old Sandeep proved to be a hard man to catch.

But a black tattoo on his left palm, which he had since he was a teenager, and an amputated index finger of his right hand, which he got due to an accident while working at a factory, gave it away for him.

On the intervening night of November 13 and 14 in 2009, the four accused allegedly killed Allaha Noor, 22, by hitting him with a stone on his head in West Delhi’s Khyala.

A case of murder was lodged in Tilak Nagar police station and several police teams were formed to trace the accused.

On a tip-off, three of the accused, identified as Sunny, Rahul and Sanjay, were arrested. But Sandeep remained absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2010.

After the incident, he stayed in hiding for some time before fleeing to Bihar and Jharkhand, where he started working as a construction worker. “He got married to a woman named Radha, who was from Jharkhand, and had three children with her. During this time, he also worked in different tent houses,” an officer added.

Over the next several years, it became next to impossible to trace Sandeep. “He was clean shaven during the time of the incident so we had circulated his picture caught on CCTV and his sketch to our informers,” an officer who was part of the investigating team said.

The officer added that police met both the family of the deceased and the accused in order to get more clues about Sandeep’s physical characteristics.

Said the officer: “After sustained inquiry, we got to know that Sandeep had a swastika tattooed on his left palm and an amputated index finger on his right hand, and accordingly briefed our officers to keep an eye for such a person.”

“He came to Delhi in 2015 and worked at a tent house for a few months before going back to Bihar,” a source said.

Soon, after frequently changing his hideouts between Bihar and Jharkhand, Sandeep along with his family shifted his base back to the capital last year and started living in Vikas Nagar.

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said that for years, the police team discreetly collected vital information, activated secret informers, confirmed and verified the identity of the accused, and collected court records.

An officer said that since Sandeep had worked with tent houses before, they identified all tent house owners in the city and enquired from them if any of their employees had a tattoo and an amputated finger.

“When one of the tent house owners in Vikas Nagar identified one of his employees, who had been working for him for a few months now, we reached the spot and arrested Sandeep,” the police source said.

Police said it seemed like Sandeep had tried to rub off the tattoo as the skin around it was peeling off. “He might have got information that we were looking for him based on those identity marks so he tried to peel the tattoo off, but didn’t succeed as it was permanent,” the source added.