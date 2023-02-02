scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Taslima Nasreen claims Delhi hospital forced her to get hip surgery, Apollo denies

In a series of tweets, Taslima on January 31 claimed that the doctors lied to her about X-ray and CT findings when she visited the hospital with knee pain and instead coerced her for a Total Hip Replacement surgery.

Taslima Nasreen said she regretted not going to AIIMS. (Photo: Facebook@Naslima Nasrin)

Author Taslima Nasreen has accused Apollo Hospital in Delhi of forcing her to get a hip replacement surgery when she did not need it — a claim denied by the hospital.

“If I die because of the complications of Total Hip Replacement, no one but (the doctor) is responsible. After reaching Apollo hospital with knee pain, he did my THR within a few hrs. It’s still a nightmare. He lied to me about Xray & CT findings,” she claimed in a tweet.

She added that she regrets not going to AIIMS.

“I regret for not leaving Apollo when they pressurized me for a Total Hip Replacement which was not needed at all. I regret for not going to AIIMS. I regret for trusting Drs blindly. I regret for not saying NO when they didn’t give me time to think or to get 2nd opinion.I regret,” she claimed.

When Indian Express contacted her for a response on the allegation, she remained unavailable.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital issued a statement and said that the patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised, and given her medical condition and age, a hip replacement surgery was recommended.

“The patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised. The treating consultant, an able and experienced surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field, diagnosed the condition using prescribed diagnostic and work up tools. Given her medical condition and age, a hip replacement surgery was recommended,” said Apollo hospital.

The hospital authorities further said that this was agreed and formally consented upon by the patient. The surgery was successfully completed and the patient was discharged as per protocol, it said.

“The patient has been advised following the advice upon discharge, including Physiotherapy in order to ensure her full and safe recovery. Unfortunately, this is not being followed. We strongly urge her to continue with the treatment advice which is as per national and international evidence based protocols,” said Apollo in a statement.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 14:47 IST
