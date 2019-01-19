Tasks cut out for Delhi Cong’s three working presidents, focus on grassroots, youth

Roles and responsibilities of three working presidents of the Delhi Congress Committee were Friday decided by Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, days after they took charge in an elaborate ceremony Wednesday.

While senior leader Haroon Yusuf has been assigned east MCD, four Vidhan Sabhas (Timarpur, Burari, Okhla and Jangpura), Mahila Congress, Sewa Dal and NSUI; Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia will be taking charge of south MCD and north MCD respectively.

All three have also been entrusted with the task of strenthening the party at the ground level. The Delhi Congress is expected to release an updated version of their booklets, highlighting “failures” of the AAP government and the BJP-ruled Centre, soon. Two booklets — on “false promises made by the Modi government and corruption in the Kejriwal government” — were distributed among Congress workers in Delhi in October 2018. “The booklet will be slightly updated with more recent data and unfulfilled promises,” Yusuf told The Indian Express.

Dikshit will meet district presidents, NSUI, block presidents and other members of the party on Saturday.

“We will visit the areas and meet party workers. Basic idea of the president is to decentralise responsibility,” Lilothia told The Indian Express.

Also focused on strengthening the link between national and youth leaders, the party hopes to identify issues affecting the youth. “Somehow we had lost the connect. I will focus on finding ways to bridge the gap. We will meet people in my area from January 22,” Yadav said.