Task force’s target: Bring down particulate matter 30% by 2024

The Special Task Force on air pollution, which will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will come under the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, which will double up as the nodal agency to monitor the government’s clean air initiatives. The task force will tackle long-term challenges in cleaning the capital’s air by coordinating with various government departments and agencies, DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said.

Advertising

It has set an ambitious goal of exceeding the targets set under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The NCAP sets the target of bringing down PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 20-30% by 2024 as compared to 2017.

Shah said the C40 declaration, though not legally binding, will help the government tap into a network of knowledge.

“The vast pool of resources and innovations found across the globe will have to be tapped into and taken into consideration while framing plans to clean Delhi’s air. And for that we also need coordination among multiple departments,” he said.

Advertising

The task force will also create a climate transformation plan and budget. So far, members of the panel, which will also have external experts, have not been chosen.

Apart from monitoring big ticket initiatives, such as procurement of buses and rollout of the e-vehicle policy, the STF will also take the lead in executing measures such as greenscaping of 500 km of total 1,260 km roads coming under PWD.

The government also plans to provide a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per tandoor to restaurants to replace coal-based ovens with electric- or gas-powered ones.

“The government will also launch the Delhi Tree Challenge encouraging people to plant saplings in and around their houses,” Shah said.