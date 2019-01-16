Task for BJP mandal heads: Daily visits to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial

The Delhi BJP leadership has made a roster for its 280 mandal leaders to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna, with one leader expected to visit the memorial each day.

The programme was launched on Sunday, with the first visit being made by the mandal president and around 50 local leaders from West Patel Nagar.

North Corporation Mayor Adesh Gupta, who was also part of Sunday’s visit, said, “The idea is to make our young workers aware of the ideals of one of the greatest leaders. It is a place from where our workers can take inspiration as there are popular quotes, and lines from his speeches and his poetry written there.”

“Born in a humble family to a school teacher, Vajpayeeji went on to become prime minister. He, along with other senior leaders, took the party from two MPs in 1984 to 282 in 2014. We want the mandal presidents to tell these things to party workers when they visit the place,” Gupta said.

“The memorial has been constructed by the CPWD, but the cost has been borne by the Atal Smriti Nyas Society. Similarly, all such future projects that will be undertaken will also be paid for by us,” said BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra.

A senior BJP leader said, “With elections approaching, we want our party workers to be motivated. The reason behind asking mandal leaders to visit along with workers is because we want grassroot workers to be aware of what the party stands for. We have been a party of cadres and we want that even workers lower in the hierarchy should not be clueless about teachings of party stalwarts.”

The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, has appointed in-charges and ‘vistaraks’ for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

Vice-presidents in Delhi BJP, Abhay Verma and Rajiv Babbar, have been appointed in-charge of West Delhi and East Delhi constituencies respectively.

Councillor Ashish Sood has been appointed in-charge of South Delhi and former mayor Harsh Malhotra as New Delhi incharge. Purvanchal morcha member Suraj Bhan is in-charge of North East Delhi.