Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, old Cong hand who won thrice from Delhi’s Jangpura, joins BJP

Tarvinder Singh Marwah had been elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly for three terms from 1998 to 2013 from the Jangpura constituency.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 8:37:37 pm
Tarvinder Singh Marwah is currently a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (Photo: Twitter/@mssirsa)

Three-time Congress MLA from Delhi Tarvinder Singh Marwah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, slamming his old party and the Gandhi family for allegedly sidelining long-time members.

Marwah had been elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly for three terms from 1998 to 2013 from the Jangpura constituency. He is currently a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Speaking at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, he took swipes at the senior Congress leadership, referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘raja’ and Sonia Gandhi as ‘maharani’.

“I am a person who got a crowd of 10 lakh people within two days for a Rahul Gandhi rally in Jangpura during elections. I have been asking for time to meet him for one and a half years. And our maharani has not met a single worker in three years,” he claimed.

Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha nominations from the party as ‘batwaara’, he urged members of the ‘G-23’ to join the BJP.

“Even people who were not worthy to be chapraasi have been given leadership positions… I want to tell the G-23 that you won’t get anything from the party. All the PCC presidents are currently Rahul Gandhi’s people. Their biodata and contributions are not being looked at. People like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sushil Kumar Shinde have put in so much work for the party… Aap log sab chup chaaap BJP mein shaamil ho jao aur aapko sammaan milega,” he said.

