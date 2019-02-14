‘Tarikh pe tarikh, lekin insaaf nahi mila’: AAP tweets Sunny Deol clip after SC verdict on Delhi governance

As the Supreme Court Thursday referred to a larger bench the issue of whether the Delhi government or Lieutenant Governor should have jurisdiction over ‘Services’ in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted a clip from actor Sunny Deol’s movie Damini where Deol famously delivers a dialogue that perhaps best explains the party’s feelings right now. ‘Tarikh pe tarikh, tarikh pe tarikh milti aayi hai judge sahab, lekhin insaaf nahi mila‘, in the court.

The apex court delivered a split judgment on the tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on the regulation of services in the national capital. Due to the differing opinions between Justice Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the case will be heard by a larger bench. Want to know more of what the Supreme Court said? Read it here

Deol, who plays a lawyer in the movie, had delivered this dialogue when the court, instead of giving a verdict, kept deferring the case of a rape a victim a number of times.