‘Targeted killing’ of key murder witness foiled with 4 arrests in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell has foiled an alleged “targeted killing” of a prosecution witness, “orchestrated” by gangster Chennu Pehelwan from inside Mandoli Jail, officers said.

“Chennu’s gang had killed a member, Misbah, in Seelampur last year, after Chennu suspected that Misbah was going to join his rival, Hashim Baba. One of Misbah’s associates, who was with him during the incident, had fled. He was going to be a witness in the case.

Chennu was trying to kill him,” a police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted near JPC Hospital in Shastri Park on the night of January 24, police said. During the operation, officers apprehended Adeeb (22), a resident of Chauhan Banger and recovered a pistol and five live cartridges.