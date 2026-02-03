‘Targeted killing’ of key murder witness foiled with 4 arrests in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police Special Cell has foiled an alleged “targeted killing” of a prosecution witness, “orchestrated” by gangster Chennu Pehelwan from inside Mandoli Jail, officers said.
“Chennu’s gang had killed a member, Misbah, in Seelampur last year, after Chennu suspected that Misbah was going to join his rival, Hashim Baba. One of Misbah’s associates, who was with him during the incident, had fled. He was going to be a witness in the case.
Chennu was trying to kill him,” a police officer said.
Acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted near JPC Hospital in Shastri Park on the night of January 24, police said. During the operation, officers apprehended Adeeb (22), a resident of Chauhan Banger and recovered a pistol and five live cartridges.
During questioning, Adeeb told police that the weapon had been procured to carry out a murder on the instructions of Chhenu. He further revealed that two others — Farman and Aamir — had been roped in to execute the killing.
Investigators said the conspiracy involved a carefully planned logistics and payment trail designed to avoid detection.
“A token money, paid in advance, for the murder was funnelled through a local tea stall in Seelampur. The cash was allegedly delivered by Usman, a close aide of Chhenu, who acted as the facilitator between the jailed gangster and the shooters on the ground. Adeeb collected the money from the tea seller,” a police official said.
Police officers said that Adeeb was told to execute the murder after Republic Day. At Adeeb’s instance, the Special Cell arrested Farman on January 26 and Usman on January 27. On January 28, Chhenu was also formally arrested in the case. A case under Sections 55 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, police said.
Investigators also said that Chhenu is involved in multiple cases of murder, extortion, robbery and criminal conspiracy.
“Further investigation is underway,” DCP, Special Cell, Amit Kaushik said.
