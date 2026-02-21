Man targeted divorced women across cities via matrimonial websites, duped them of gold jewellery worth lakhs; arrested with aide: Cops

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping several women across cities of gold jewellery worth lakhs, police said on Saturday, adding that one of them posed as prospective suitor on matrimonial websites and the other man, a cab driver, helped him in the fraud.
The accused, identified as Abhinav Singh (31) and Karan Sharma (26), were arrested within 24 hours after a complaint was filed at Parliament Street police station on February 17, said police. Police said they recovered gold jewellery worth lakhs, Rs 64,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a Hyundai Verna car allegedly used in the crime.
The duo was busted after a 35-year-old woman from Panipat in Haryana told police that she had met Singh via a matrimonial portal. He persuaded her to meet at a religious place in Delhi, where he allegedly convinced her to hand over her gold bracelets and chain under the pretext of keeping them safe. After gaining her trust, he fled with the jewellery, two mobile phones and a bag containing documents, the complaint stated.
An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team analysed CCTV footage from over 200 cameras and conducted technical surveillance, officers said. Based on the leads, police carried out multiple raids and arrested Singh and Sharma.
During questioning, Singh allegedly told police that he targeted divorced women across several cities, including Panipat and Kalka in Haryana, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Ludhiana in Punjab, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Delhi. Police said he gained their trust by posing as a prospective suitor and convincing victims to hand over jewellery or valuables.
Sharma, a cab driver from Sahibabad in UP, allegedly assisted Singh by arranging a car with a fake number plate to create the impression of wealth and help them escape after committing the crime. Investigators said the accused mortgaged stolen jewellery at a gold-buying shop in Malviya Nagar for Rs 3 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh was paid to them.
Police said the jewellery was recovered from the shop and its owner is being examined to ascertain his role. Further investigation is underway to identify more victims across the country.
Officers said Singh was previously arrested in a cheating case at Ashok Vihar police station and had been released on parole before absconding.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aiden Markram has overcome criticism and struggles to become a confident and valuable team member for South Africa. Despite almost quitting cricket in his childhood, he has matured and embraced leadership, becoming a key player and a redemption tale for the team.