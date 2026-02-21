Man targeted divorced women across cities via matrimonial websites, duped them of gold jewellery worth lakhs; arrested with aide: Cops

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team analysed CCTV footage from over 200 cameras and conducted technical surveillance, officers said. (File Photo)

Two men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping several women across cities of gold jewellery worth lakhs, police said on Saturday, adding that one of them posed as prospective suitor on matrimonial websites and the other man, a cab driver, helped him in the fraud.

The accused, identified as Abhinav Singh (31) and Karan Sharma (26), were arrested within 24 hours after a complaint was filed at Parliament Street police station on February 17, said police. Police said they recovered gold jewellery worth lakhs, Rs 64,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a Hyundai Verna car allegedly used in the crime.

The duo was busted after a 35-year-old woman from Panipat in Haryana told police that she had met Singh via a matrimonial portal. He persuaded her to meet at a religious place in Delhi, where he allegedly convinced her to hand over her gold bracelets and chain under the pretext of keeping them safe. After gaining her trust, he fled with the jewellery, two mobile phones and a bag containing documents, the complaint stated.