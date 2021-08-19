Target is to vaccinate India’s entire population by December: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is concerned about the Covid-19 vaccination and its target is to vaccinate the country’s entire population by December-end.

“Our target is to vaccinate the country’s entire population by this December-end and we are moving ahead consistently in that direction,” he said. Puri was addressing a press conference at the BJP office in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

He added, “The government is really concerned about vaccination against the coronavirus disease and it can be gauged from the fact that so far already 56 crore vaccinations have taken place and its pace will be further accelerated.”

He also said the work is in full swing to allot houses to thousands of people under ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’ policy. “In fact, out of 7,499 economically weaker section (EWS) houses to be built in all, 5,199 flats will be ready by 2021 and the remaining will come up by 2022,” he added.

The Minister said that under the land pooling policy, there will be 17 lakh units constructed in the future and for that 6,930 hectare of land has already been registered with DDA.

“At the request of people from Burari and area MP Manoj Tiwari, preparation for a DDA office have already begun there.”

Puri, along with minister Meenakshi Lekhi, is travelling to different parts of Delhi as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. After PM Modi expanded his council of ministers last month with a focus on inclusion of more women, OBCs and SCs, the BJP had announced the new ministers would undertake a ‘Yatra’ to reach out to the public. The yatra will cover all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The event will end on August 19.