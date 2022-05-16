Target for Delhi government schools this academic year: plant 1.5 lakh saplings

Delhi’s government schools have been given the target to collectively plant 1,50,000 saplings on their premises in the academic year 2022-2023. This target—of 40,000 trees and 1,10,000 shrubs—has been fixed by the government’s Department of Environment.

This means that each school has been given the goal to plant at least 100 saplings—30 trees and 70 shrubs—on their premises during this academic year.

As part of the environment drive in schools, a ‘Van Mahotsav’ will also be held in all schools between August 1 and 15, with activities to create awareness of the importance of tree plantation and greening. Though this plantation drive is to be a year-long effort in schools, the education department has asked them to meet 50% of their target by the end of the Van Mahotsav.

The saplings for plantation drives are made available to schools free of cost at nurseries run by the Delhi government’s forest department.