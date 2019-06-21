Tanzanian national stabbed Kenyan woman to death over beer, held: Delhi Police

A Tanzanian woman was Thursday arrested for allegedly killing a Kenyan woman in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur Extension. Ann Saam, the Kenyan national, was stabbed with a sharp object on her chest and was found bleeding on the floor of her residence Monday.

She lived on rent with her sister in a residential block that also houses several other foreign nationals, including people from Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria, police said.

“Many people had gathered outside the victim’s house after the murder. These were mainly African nationals and some locals. We started our investigation by questioning these people. CCTV footage near the area and phone records of more than 25 people were analysed,” said Vijay Kumar, the DCP of South Delhi.

Police said most of the acquaintances of the victim suspected a woman who lived in a flat nearby.

Police identified the suspect as a Tanzanian national named Jasmine Iscak (24).

“We were told that Iscak had earlier fought with Ann. She had asked Ann for a bottle of beer, and when she refused, Iscak got upset and allegedly fought with her,” said Kumar.

Police said they had recovered a kitchen knife, which the accused allegedly tried to hide at her residence but later handed over to authorities.

Iscak had come to India on a tourist visa, police said, adding that further investigations into the case are underway.