Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits Delhi government school and mohalla clinic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited a Delhi government school and a mohalla clinic in East Delhi on Friday as part of his three-day visit to the capital.

At Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar—one of the government’s model schools—Stalin was welcomed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and greeted by teachers and students of the school, with the students presenting him roses.

“They were amazed by the school and all the facilities that we have. They couldn’t believe it was a government school,” said the headmistress of the school, Mary Jyostna Minj.

Inside the school, the ministers were taken to meet some of the best performing teams of the Business Blasters programme, which is a part of the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum.

They also visited the activities wing for the nursery and kindergarten students. “They saw all the different aids that we now have to help students understand their classes and subjects better,” said Minj.

The ministers also visited a happiness class as well as a deshbhakti class and the swimming pool.

“Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi government along with Honorable Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. We will also be establishing a world class Government Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended by invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance,” Stalin tweeted after the visit.

The school visit, which lasted approximately an hour, was followed by a visit to the AAMC Retreat Apartments mohalla clinic in Patparganj.

“It was my honour and privilege to host Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin and show him all the work that we are doing,” said Kejriwal. When asked about the political implications of this meeting for the two states and parties, he responded. “Don’t derive any politics out of it. We are here only for the progress of our country. All states need to come together and only then the country will progress.”

Stalin also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss providing humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of the economic crisis in the neighbouring country.