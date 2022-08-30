Tamil Nadu CM Stalin invites Arvind Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools in Tamil Nadu along with his counterpart, M K Stalin, on September 5.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh met Kejriwal on Tuesday at his residence and invited him to the launch of the DMK government’s Puthumai Penn Thittam (innovative project for girls) and the inauguration of 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools across the state.

The AAP supremo got the invitation days after he took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over which state’s education system was better.

“I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5,” tweeted Kejriwal.

In another tweet, the chief minister said, “Like Delhi, TN Government is now launching 26 state of the art SOEs. Model schools- 15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses.”

Under the Puthumai Penn Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid, the AAP leader tweeted.

Mahesh tweeted after meeting Kejriwal, “Today (30.08.2022), I met hon’ble Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi and following the instructions of Hon’ble TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and as the education minister of TN, invited him to participate in the inaugural event organised in Chennai to launch the

“Puthumai Penn Thittam”, “26 school of excellence” and “15 Model schools”.”

Advertisement

In April, Stalin visited government schools in Delhi along with Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The DMK leader then said he was delighted to see the innovative business blasters programme. “The Tamil students and teachers should also go beyond the textbooks to develop your knowledge and skills further. The world is outside the windows. Innovate it with your skills ! Enrich it!,” he had tweeted.