scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin invites Arvind Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects

Both chief ministers will launch the DMK government's Puthumai Penn Thittam, 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools on September 5.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visiting a Delhi government school with CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Twitter/@CMODelhi)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools in Tamil Nadu along with his counterpart, M K Stalin, on September 5.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh met Kejriwal on Tuesday at his residence and invited him to the launch of the DMK government’s Puthumai Penn Thittam (innovative project for girls) and the inauguration of 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools across the state.

The AAP supremo got the invitation days after he took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over which state’s education system was better.

“I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

In another tweet, the chief minister said, “Like Delhi, TN Government is now launching 26 state of the art SOEs. Model schools- 15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses.”

Under the Puthumai Penn Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid, the AAP leader tweeted.

Mahesh tweeted after meeting Kejriwal, “Today (30.08.2022), I met hon’ble Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi and following the instructions of Hon’ble TN Chief Minister MK Stalin and as the education minister of TN, invited him to participate in the inaugural event organised in Chennai to launch the

“Puthumai Penn Thittam”, “26 school of excellence” and “15 Model schools”.”

Advertisement

In April, Stalin visited government schools in Delhi along with Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

More from Delhi

The DMK leader then said he was delighted to see the innovative business blasters programme. “The Tamil students and teachers should also go beyond the textbooks to develop your knowledge and skills further. The world is outside the windows. Innovate it with your skills ! Enrich it!,” he had tweeted.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:11:30 pm
Next Story

Scientists find clues to what makes ‘immortal jellyfish’ immortal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement