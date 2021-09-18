Taliban must respect human rights; we support farmers’ protest: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind faction

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s (JUH-Maulana Mahmood Madani) faction on Saturday issued a statement on Afghanistan and the ongoing protest by the farmers.

It said that the group was hoping that the Taliban not only respects the human rights of Afghans, but also ensures that Afghanistan is not be used by any nation to target another country.

“The working committee expresses the hope that the new masters of the country ‘Taliban’, who freed the country from the foreign intervention and presence of foreign powers after decades of struggle and huge sacrifices, would respect the human rights of people in the light of Islamic values and the Prophet’s traditions and would do justice with all sections of the Afghan society and treat them fairly and graciously. It also hopes that the new rulers would establish good relations with all countries in the region, especially with India which has centuries-old cultural and civilization relations and they would not allow using their soil against any country,” said the statement, adding, that India had played “a very important role in making the new Afghanistan, as evidenced by the modern building of the Afghan Parliament, development projects across the country and national highways”.

JUH has urged the Taliban to maintain bilateral ties with India.

Members of the committee also discussed in detail the ongoing farmers’ movement and said they would continue to support them.

“The farmers have the fundamental and constitutional rights to launch protest movements to fulfil their demands. However, what we are witnessing is that the current government, instead of addressing their demands, is trying to crush the movement…even the Supreme Court in its judgment has recognized that it is a fundamental right of farmers to organise a peaceful protest and we all have a responsibility to protect it,” said the JUH.

The JUH also unanimously re-elected incumbent president Maulana Mahmood Madani for a new tenure.