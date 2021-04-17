Taking inspiration from Dawood, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab gangsters operating out of foreign locations: Police

Delhi Police have recently arrested six people associated with the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (Representational Photo)

Gangsters from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are taking inspiration from Dawood Ibrahim and operating from foreign locations like Dubai, Thailand and Canada, sources in Delhi Police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra told The Indian Express that the trend of operating from outside the country was apparent after arresting and questioning six criminals associated with the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They were held in connection with 15 murders they executed following orders from Kala Jathedi.

The arrested have been identified as Ankit Lagarpur (23), Ravi Jagsi (29), Rajan Jaat (24), Sumit Bichpadi (24), Amit (35), Sudhir Mann (29).

“Our team, led by Inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas, came to know that the accused were recently involved in gruesome crimes, acting on the behest of gang leaders operating from three different countries. Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana is suspected to be operating from Thailand, Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar from Canada, and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from an unknown foreign location,” Chandra informed.

Sources said the close associates of these three criminals told the police that they were inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and hence decided to set up base abroad. “They only talk over Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls and use numbers procured from different IDs,” police sources added.

Chandra claimed that the accused were using code languages to address their bosses. After they were arrested, it came to the fore that the “masterminds” are addressed as ‘Tiger’ (for Kala Rana), ‘Alpha’ (for Kala Jathedi) and ‘Doctor’ (for Goldy Brar).

“Tiger is the communication man for all gang members, Doctor manages finances and logistics and Alpha decides the targets. One of the arrested was also involved in helping gangster Kuldeep aka Fajja escape from Delhi’s GTB Hospital on March 25. He was the one who had also supplied a car, weapons and shooters who helped him escape,” he added.

Chandra informed that the arrested criminals were involved in extortion, illicit liquor supply to dry states and peddling of firearms.

“As most top criminals of Delhi are already behind bars, gangsters from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been trying to make inroads into the capital. However, after Kuldeep’s encounter, the top bosses — Tiger, Alpha and Doctor — had directed the six arrested to shift to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar. Jathedi has already been making new alliances with criminals of other states,” he added.