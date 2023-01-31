Taking effective measures to strengthen vulture population in India: Centre to Delhi HC

In a plea on the declining vulture population due to the veterinary use of certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, the Centre on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has released an action plan for vulture conservation and has undertaken measures in addition to steps already taken to strengthen the conservation of Vultures.

In its affidavit dated January 14, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change states that vulture is a bird of prey that scavenges for its food–it searches the ground for animal carcasses to eat and does the work of cleaning the earth.

“It is submitted that four species of vultures, namely, Gyps indicus, Gyps bengalensis, Gyps tenulrostrisand Gypaetus barbatus) are listed in Schedule 1 of the Wild Life Protection Act 1972 thereby according them highest degree of protection. It is submitted that four species of vultures namely, White Rumped Vulture/Gyps bengalensis) Indian Vulture (Gyps indicus) Slender Billed Vulture(Gyps tenuirostris) and Red Headed Vulture (Sarcogyps calvus) have also been notified as threatened species in 14 states under Section 38 of the Biological Diversity Act,” the affidavit states.

The Ministry has stated that it has released its Action Plan for Vulture Conservation in India (2020-2025) for conservation of the endangered species. The affidavit lists the main objectives of the action plan which includes, “Prevention of poisoning of cattle carcasses, the principal food of vultures; Enhancement of Conservation BreedingProgramme; Regular monitoring of vulture populations across the country; Enhancing the vulture safe zone network by creating at least one vulture safe zone In each state and continuing to work on the existing efforts of vulture safezone; Determining and preventing other causes of mortality”.

The affidavit further states that “Action Plan for Vulture Conservation in India (2020-2025) recommends that the clinical trials of the drugs are done on scavenging birds, especially vultures, as certain drugs end up in animal carcasses which are fed upon by these birds. The new molecule should be introduced in the veterinary market only if it is safe for vultures and other scavenging birds. It is submitted that the Action Plan for Vulture Conservation in India (2020-2025) recognizes that the NSAIDS aceclofenac and ketoprofen are toxic”.

The affidavit goes on to state that the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar through safety testing on vultures has concluded that “Meloxicam and Tolfenamic acid” are safe for vultures. The Ministry has stated that it is taking effective measures in addition to steps already taken to strengthen the conservation of Vultures and providing financial assistance to States/Union Territories for conservation of wildlife and its habitat including vultures under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme – Development of Wildlife Habitats. The matter is next listed on April 21.

In the last hearing, the Centre had submitted that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSO) Veterinary Division is looking into the various toxic effects of certain drugs on vultures.

The plea seeks the protection and conservation of vultures, claiming that the veterinary use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs’ (NSAIDS) in livestock exposes vultures to toxic level of NSAIDS when they feed on carcasses of livestock which have died within a few days of treatment, and which contain residues of the said NSAIDS. It also sought a ban on two “Vulture Toxic drugs”–namely, ‘Aceclofenac’ and ‘Ketoprofen’, which have been found to be toxic to vultures, and a recommendation to ban these drugs for veterinary use.

According to the plea the bird is a threatened species under the Biological Diversity Act and there is a need to not only ban the toxic drugs but also create an effective mechanism for the safety testing of new molecules before they are introduced for veterinary and human use. The plea seeks a direction to respondents to check toxicity of NSAIDs available in the market, and if found toxic, a ban on their manufacturing, distribution, retail formulation, Injectable formulation under the Indian Drugs and Cosmetics Act.