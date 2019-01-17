Taking charge, Sheila Dikshit says no alliance with AAP, admits need for unity in Congress

The usually low-key office of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) saw an eventful day as former chief minister Sheila Dikshit officially took over as the unit’s president, with a short speech that spelt out the challenges ahead. With her were three newly appointed working presidents — Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia.

The office at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg saw a gathering of 8,000-10,000 supporters, flowers in hands and drums playing in the background. To present an image of unity, the office bearers came in the same vehicle as former DPCC president Ajay Maken. As she headed towards the stage, Dikshit was welcomed with slogans such as ‘Sheila Dikshit aayi hain, badlaav ki aandhi laayi hain’.

“The Congress, which has been divided in the past, will stand together to work diligently in Delhi. We have to take Congress to such a level where no one can reach us. In the upcoming polls, we have to show Rahul ji and Sonia ji that all seats will be won by us,” she said, thanking workers for their support.

Dismissing talks of an alliance with AAP, Dikshit said, “The way they talked about Rajiv Gandhi in the Assembly was wrong and all of us were hurt. There is no question of having an alliance with AAP as of now. We are extremely happy with the support we have received from our party workers and members. We will also look at those who left the party and will try to get them back.”

Sharing the stage with her were former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, All India Congress Committee general secretary P C Chacko, former PCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Congress leaders A K Walia, J P Aggarwal, Jagdish Tytler and Sandeep Dikshit.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Maken, who said he had come with a ‘proposal’ from Rahul and Sonia, requested supporters to raise their hands together as he officially announced the names of the newly appointed office bearers of the Delhi unit. Maken had stepped down as DPCC president down earlier this month, citing ill-health.

“I’ve been asked to read the message conveyed by Rahul ji for the president and the three working presidents. Delhi was at its best under Sheila ji’s leadership. The AAP and BJP, whose offices are nearby, must be in shock to see the support we have received today. We have to stay united and take our party forward,” Maken said.

Sheila, a three-time CM, was voted out in 2013 when the elections resulted in a hung assembly.

Calling her a lucky mascot for the Congress, former MP Janardan Dwivedi said that after Independence, the Lok Sabha polls are the biggest challenge the party is facing.

Chacko, while congratulating the top leadership for bringing in the most senior leader to the forefront, said: “With around 50 days left for the election commission to come out with the schedule, this is the biggest challenge we have. We are expecting the notification will come out on March 1. We have to bring back the party in Delhi.”