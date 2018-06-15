Take short-term measures to tackle traffic issues: Union Home Secretary

Motorists stand on a zebra crossing at ITO. Praveen Khanna Motorists stand on a zebra crossing at ITO. Praveen Khanna

Rattled by the complaints on the traffic situation in Delhi, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to plan short-term initiatives in this regard. The direction came after a presentation on traffic-related planning and issues. “Gauba appreciated the long-term plans regarding traffic congestion, but he directed the Delhi Police to plan short-term initiatives as well as to deal with the problem,” a senior police officer said. The Home Secretary also suggested roping in agencies that have been successful in providing traffic solutions in other cities, the officer added.

Sources said that during the presentation, senior police officers informed Gauba that the Traffic Police plans to use high-end sensor technology to tackle the problem. They said that these sensors, which will be installed at signals across the capital, will help in effective enforcement of rules and prosecution of traffic violators.

Following directions, Special CP (traffic), Dependra Pathak, asked his subordinates to be more visible on city roads.

