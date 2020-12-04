Take Jamia student to hotel so he can study for exams: Delhi HC to Tihar

Picture used for representational purpose

THE DELHI High Court Thursday directed Tihar Jail authorities to take Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who is in judicial custody in the alleged “larger conspiracy” case of the Northeast Delhi riots, to a hotel in Lajpat Nagar to enable him prepare for his exams scheduled from Friday. After his last exam on December 7, as per the order, Tanha will be brought back to the prison.

The court passed the order after hearing an application filed by Tanha seeking interim bail to allow him to prepare and appear in the compartmental exams for BA (Hons) (Persian) at Jamia, which are scheduled to take place from December 4-7.

The trial court had granted him custody parole on November 26 for December 4, 5 and 7 but his counsel approached the High Court contending that he be granted interim bail since he would not be able to prepare properly while in custody as time will get wasted in bringing him to the exam centre and taking him back to jail.

The plea for interim bail was opposed by Delhi Police. However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju suggested before the court that Tanha can be permitted to stay in a guest house, but in judicial custody, during the examination period. The suggestion was accepted by Tanha’s counsel.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri in the order Thursday said, “It shall be the responsibility of the jail superintendent concerned to ensure that the petitioner reaches the examination centre on the aforesaid dates at 8.30 am, and shall be brought back to the aforesaid guest house after the examination,” the court said.

