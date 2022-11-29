scorecardresearch
Take backup data in computers connected to network, AIIMS tells staff as e-server is still down

The AIIMS e-server continues to be down since last Wednesday after an alleged cyber attack stopped its functioning.

The decision has come in view of the recent cyber attack at AlIMS.

The Delhi administration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has requested the director, department heads, dean, and others to take immediate backups of their data in computers that are connected to the AIIMS network.

According to an office memorandum issued on November 27, the backups will be formatted and cleaned this week.

Dr Vivek Gupta, assisting faculty to the computer facility, issued the memorandum to the medical superintendent, dean (academic)/dean (research), chiefs of centre, heads of departments, senior financial advisor, superintendent engineer, chief nursing officer, principal of the college of nursing and chief administrative officer.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 10:49:02 am
