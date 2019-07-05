Take action on tainted officials: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

Toggle Menu
In Delhi, the matter of services comes under the L-G. The state and the Centre have been locked in battle in Supreme Court over jurisdiction in the matter.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI/File)

Weeks after the Centre compulsorily retired 27 IRS (income tax) officers following allegations of corruption, extortion and professional misconduct, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed officials to take similar action in the city.

The L-G wrote to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Development Authority Vice Chairperson, Delhi Police Commissioner and municipal commissioners to take action under CCS (Pension) Rules against “tainted” officers, to “ensure government machinery remains efficient, effective and above board”.

In a tweet, Baijal wrote: “Action is essential to weed out the ‘dead wood’ and ‘dark sheep’ to remove corruption from government functioning.”

