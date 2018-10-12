Follow Us:
Take action against gangs that force kids to beg: L-G Anil Baijal

The directions were issued at a meeting on law and order, chaired by the L-G and attended by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, senior Delhi government officers and police.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI)

L-G Anil Baijal Thursday ordered Delhi Police to take “exemplary” action against organised gangs that force children into begging in the city. The directions were issued at a meeting on law and order, chaired by the L-G and attended by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, senior Delhi government officers and police.

“The L-G directed Delhi Police that Crime Branch and local police should develop intelligence and take action against organised gangs that force children/grownups into begging and take exemplary action against them,” the L-G’s office said in a statement.

