Take action against 2 officers in kidnapping case: Court to police

A city court has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take disciplinary action against an Assistant Commissioner of Police and an Investigating Officer for negligent conduct while investigating the kidnapping of a three-year-old child in 2017.

After the abduction, five persons were booked on charges of kidnapping for ransom and criminal conspiracy at Gokulpuri police station. The child was found abandoned on the roadside at Karawal Nagar. The entire case of the prosecution hinged on call data records of the accused persons, who allegedly made several ransom calls to the boy’s father.

Police faced the court’s ire when it was informed that they sent the father’s phone for a forensic examination after a gap of nine months. A 2016 standing order of the police commissioner lays down that the IO/SHO concerned shall deposit all relevant exhibits/documents for examination with FSL as early as possible, within seven days from the date of its collection. It also states that regular follow-up with FSLs should be made by the IO/SHO to provide any other assistance/material required for examination.

Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash said the offences against the accused persons were heinous and attracted the death penalty: “In such a sensitive case, the kind of insensitiveness on the part of IO/SI Naeem Ali and the then SHO, namely Inspector Suresh Chand (now ACP), is quite apparent and cannot be ignored altogether… taken lightly.”

The court also noted that written explanations of both officers are silent on why the complainant’s phone was not deposited in FSL immediately after seizure, and what efforts were made to pursue the matter with FSL. “… Even the copy of forwarding letter sent to FSL Rohini is statedly missing…, as per reply filed by IO/SI Naeem Ali,” it said.

The court directed the current SHO to complete the probe in two months. It asked police to submit an Action Taken Report against the officers within six weeks.