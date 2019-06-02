Take 5: ‘We position messages on popular events for appeal’, says Delhi Metro Executive Director

Written by Ananya Tiwari

“Sansa is catching up on the Train of Thrones she uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa,” the tweet by Delhi Metro said.

1. Why did you post the tweet about the show?

The social media team of the Delhi Metro tries to position its messages around popular events. This is to ensure that the messages are appealing and engaging. When the last season of GoT was announced, we planned this tweet.

2. Is there a particular age group that listens to music, videos without earphones on the trains?

We cannot generalise it. There are constant announcements on the train about the arriving stations. If people hear any kind of content without earphones, the other passengers may miss the announcements for their stations.

3. How often do you receive such complaints?

Most travellers are disciplined and this helps us in running the system efficiently. However, when we receive a complaint, we try to counsel the passenger. Penalties are imposed rarely.

4. Apart from the tweet, have you taken any other such steps?

We use many offline methods. A puppet show campaign was held in over 500 schools to teach children travelling etiquette.

5. Have the audio messages you play on the train helped?

Audio messages help in sensitising passengers.

