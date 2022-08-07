scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Take 5 on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | ‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

BJP-led governments have been distributing flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour. Sanjay Katuria, 51, a wholesale trader of flags in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi, and his employee Lakshya Nagpal, 35, say they have been getting orders from across the country

Written by Vidhatri Rao |
Updated: August 7, 2022 5:35:21 am
Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Independence Day, Independence Day celebrations, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsShops in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar are doing good business. Express

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to August 15. BJP-led governments have been distributing flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour. Sanjay Katuria, 51, a wholesale trader of flags in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi, and his employee Lakshya Nagpal, 35, say they have been getting orders from across the country

🔴 How long have you been in the business?

Katuria: Our shop has been around since 1992 and we sell all kinds of flags — from campaign flags of political parties to the Tricolour.

Also Read |Surat post office sells 20k national flags; officials say rise in demand

🔴 What do you think of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign? 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of SessionPremium
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of Session
The Yogi modelPremium
The Yogi model
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Katuria: I think it is good as PM Modiji has managed to spread awareness on the Tricolour among people. Traders, sellers and manufacturers were told about the campaign, the details of the tenders for the larger flags, etc.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

🔴 Has the campaign helped your business?

Katuria: The bulk of our sales used to be around Independence Day, but that took a hit over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, that has changed with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. There is a high demand with orders from across the country, so we are able to set prices as well. It will remain like this till August 15.

Opinion |Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home

Nagpal: Patriotism has definitely increased and so has demand.

🔴 Recently, the flag code was amended to allow for machine-made polyester flags. Do you sell those too?

Katuria: We sell flags made of paper, silk, khadi, cotton, and yes, now polyester. Polyester flags have been selling a lot these days, particularly through government tenders… We procure the material and get our flags made at a manufacturing unit in Surat.

Also Read |‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies

Nagpal: Employment among tailors has also risen through this campaign. So, that’s a good thing.

🔴 Who are some of the clients? 

Katuria: We have a variety of clients, from people conducting events in schools, to political leaders who place orders.

More from Delhi

Nagpal: These days, we have big orders from political leaders and these are from various parts of the country, from Uttar Pradesh to Assam to Telangana. The leaders are taking up campaigning in their places.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:13:57 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

3

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

4

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
Yuva Vahini set for makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image
POLITICAL PULSE

Yuva Vahini set for makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image

The hands that build the city
DELHI COVER STORY

The hands that build the city

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Take 5 on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols
CUET PHASE 2

After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols

Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on mat to win gold
CWG WRESTLING 2022

Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on mat to win gold

‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’
ISRO CHAIRPERSON INTERVEW

‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’

Jharkhand scrapped, then reinstated Friday offs in 2021
Controversy over 'Urdu schools'

Jharkhand scrapped, then reinstated Friday offs in 2021

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement