Take 5 on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign | ‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to August 15. BJP-led governments have been distributing flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour. Sanjay Katuria, 51, a wholesale trader of flags in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi, and his employee Lakshya Nagpal, 35, say they have been getting orders from across the country

🔴 How long have you been in the business?

Katuria: Our shop has been around since 1992 and we sell all kinds of flags — from campaign flags of political parties to the Tricolour.

Also Read | Surat post office sells 20k national flags; officials say rise in demand

🔴 What do you think of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

Katuria: I think it is good as PM Modiji has managed to spread awareness on the Tricolour among people. Traders, sellers and manufacturers were told about the campaign, the details of the tenders for the larger flags, etc.

🔴 Has the campaign helped your business?

Katuria: The bulk of our sales used to be around Independence Day, but that took a hit over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, that has changed with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. There is a high demand with orders from across the country, so we are able to set prices as well. It will remain like this till August 15.

Nagpal: Patriotism has definitely increased and so has demand.

🔴 Recently, the flag code was amended to allow for machine-made polyester flags. Do you sell those too?

Katuria: We sell flags made of paper, silk, khadi, cotton, and yes, now polyester. Polyester flags have been selling a lot these days, particularly through government tenders… We procure the material and get our flags made at a manufacturing unit in Surat.

Nagpal: Employment among tailors has also risen through this campaign. So, that’s a good thing.

🔴 Who are some of the clients?

Katuria: We have a variety of clients, from people conducting events in schools, to political leaders who place orders.

Nagpal: These days, we have big orders from political leaders and these are from various parts of the country, from Uttar Pradesh to Assam to Telangana. The leaders are taking up campaigning in their places.