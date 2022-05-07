Bagga released after appearing before Metropolitan Magistrate, lawyer says shoulder and back injured

With Delhi Police bringing BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga back from Kurukshetra, the BJP leader was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon residence on Friday night. Around midnight, he was released and allowed to head home. His advocate Sanket Gupta, who accompanied him, said: “As per his MLC (medico-legal case) report, he suffered an injury on his back and shoulder during the incident.”

“After a long day, Bagga was produced before the duty magistrate, and duty magistrate perused the medical records and it was found that he had suffered an injury to his back and shoulder. Bagga expressed apprehension that this sort of incident could happen again tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” Gupta said.

The court took cognizance of this and asked the SHO to ensure adequate security for Bagga and his father, the complainant, Gupta said.

After the Punjab Police team took Bagga away in the morning, and his father filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station alleging he had been abducted, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR and its inspector Antariksh approached the Dwarka court for a search warrant.

Celebrations at Bagga’s house in Janakpuri after his release. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Celebrations at Bagga’s house in Janakpuri after his release. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

This was granted by Metropolitan Magistrate Neetika Kapoor, who stated in the warrant: “This is to authorise and require you to search (for) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga … as submitted by SHO and if found, to produce the same forthwith before this court, returning this warrant, with an endorsement, certifying what you have done under it, immediately upon its execution.”

Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who represented Delhi Police before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a separate habeas corpus moved by Punjab Police, told The Indian Express that when Bagga was picked up from his residence by Punjab Police “without informing Delhi Police”, his father lodged an FIR saying his son has been kidnapped and and that he apprehend danger to his life.

“We lodged an FIR on that. After lodging the FIR, because it was a case of kidnapping and Punjab Police had not informed Delhi Police about his arrest, we approached the court that we need a search warrant because he might be kept somewhere here and there. Under the law, there is a provision for obtaining a search warrant. When we flashed the search warrant, it was found that some people were taking him in a van. They were apprehended near Pipli. When they were apprehended, Delhi Police was informed that the man was here. On the basis of the search warrant, Delhi Police took custody of Bagga,” he said.