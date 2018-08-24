Taj Mansingh Hotel: After two auction attempts, NDMC relaxes criteria

The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for bidders after it failed to auction Taj Mansingh hotel in the last two attempts. The council has decided to reduce the minimum number of bids from three to two, and turnover eligibility has also has been reduced from Rs 400 crore to Rs 350 crore, said an official. The decision was taken at a council meeting presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property to go under the hammer. After the first auction, held on January 30, failed to attract the requisite number of bidders, NDMC floated a tender with less stringent technical conditions — scheduling an auction for June 19. This, too, attracted only one bidder and had to be annulled on June 14. However, there was no further relaxation on the conditions in the current tender.

The period for submitting technical bids for Taj Mansingh auction lapsed again on July 9 as only two bidders came forward. The tender conditions then necessitated three technically eligible bidding parties to come forward in order to proceed to the second stage of the bidding process, which includes submission of financial bids.

The hotel was given to Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on a 33-year lease in 1978, which ended in 2011. The auction has since been embroiled in litigation as well bidding difficulties. The Supreme Court had, in June this year, rejected IHCL’s plea to stay e-auction for operations and management of the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road. The firm had sought weightage in the e-auction process for its unblemished record in running the hotel for around 40 years. The NDMC wanted to get a higher revenue share for the land which belongs to it and had been given to IHCL on lease. Since then, it has been running the hotel on extensions. After expiry of IHCL’s licence in 2011, a committee of senior government officials was set up to look into the company’s proposal for a 30-year extension to manage the hotel.

However, the council decided to opt for a public auction of the hotel, hoping to fetch a better price. In the extended period, the NDMC’s revenue share was around 17.5% of the gross revenue. Prior to it, IHCL paid 10.5% of its gross revenue to NDMC. The Taj group has maintained that they are willing to pay the prevalent market price to renew the lease, but are not in favour of an open auction, arguing that it would artificially drive up the property’s price.

