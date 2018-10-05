Taimoor Nagar shooting: Two arrested

The accused were nabbed in connection with a robbery case. (Express) The accused were nabbed in connection with a robbery case. (Express)

Four days after a 34-year-old man was shot dead outside his residence in Taimoor Nagar, police claimed to have nabbed two persons in connection with the case. Police said they cracked the case when they nabbed three persons for a robbery in Mehrauli, and that two of them confessed to their involvement in the shooting as well.

According to DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said the three men — Akash of Sangam Vihar, Ajay Rathi of Rajpur Kurd and Suraj of Kishangarh — were arrested for a robbery on Thursday. “During questioning, Akash and Ajay confessed their involvement in the murder of Rupesh Kumar Basoya in Taimoor Nagar,” said the DCP.

Basoya was shot dead outside his residence in Taimoor Nagar Village by two armed assailants on September 30. On October 2, a robbery was reported in Mehrauli in which three men had robbed a bike, mobile phone and a gold chain from a man. Kumar said a team of south district police first nabbed Akash and Suraj on Wednesday. “Both were identified with help of CCTV footage and criminal intelligence. Raids were conducted and they were arrested, and two country-made firearms were seized from them. During further raids, Ajay was apprehended with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges,” said Kumar.

Sources said police suspect Akash had allegedly opened fire at Rupesh. Police are questioning the duo to ascertain why they were in the area.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man wearing cap opening fire at Rupesh. One more man was seen with a pistol. To establish the duo’s role in Rupesh’s murder, police have called his wife to identify them.

