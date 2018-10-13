Taimoor Nagar accused also shot cab driver: Cops

Apart from Akash, police have arrested three other persons. (Representational) Apart from Akash, police have arrested three other persons. (Representational)

Days after an alleged sharpshooter of a criminal gang was arrested for the murder of a 34-year-old man in Taimoor Nagar, police have now claimed that the accused was also involved in the murder of an Uber cab driver in Kotla Mubarakpur.

On September 8, cab driver Umesh was shot in the chest allegedly by Akash, who was accompanied by some associates. Police said the accused shot Umesh after they got into an argument over giving way for their vehicle to pass.

Apart from Akash, police have arrested three other persons. With their arrests, police said they have solved 18 cases of robbery, five cases of chain snatching, and two cases of motor vehicle theft. A country-made .32 bore pistol used in two murder cases has been recovered from Akash’s possession, police added.

Police also claimed that in the Taimoor Nagar case, Akash was the one who gunned down Rupesh Kumar Basoya on September 30 in front of his children. Police said he mistook Basoya for a drug dealer. Police said Akash and his associates had visited a JJ cluster in Taimoor Nagar to get smack from a local drug dealer. When their order was delayed, they started firing in the air.

“Several supporters of the drug dealer started to gather, prompting Akash and his associates to flee. He saw Basoya walking by and shot him, mistaking him to be a part of the mafia,” said DCP (south) Vijay Kumar Singh. Police claimed that Akash was arrested during investigation in a robbery case in Chhattarpur on October 2. A dhaba owner was robbed off Rs 60,000 at gunpoint by a man who had fired in the air as he fled.

Police found a common link in the cab driver murder and the Chhattarpur robbery — the assailant shooting in the air. “His face was captured on CCTV. Using our local informers, he was arrested from Rajpur Khurd along with another associate, Suraj,” Singh said.

Police said their associate Ajay Rathi was apprehended form Rajpur village, and the fourth accused Bunty was picked up from Ahmedabad. During their questioning, the accused told the police that they used to rent cheap hotels using mobile applications after committing a crime.

“After the Taimoor Nagar murder, the accused were also involved in a string of robberies. They planned to use the money to get to south India and evade police,” said DCP Singh.

