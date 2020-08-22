Tahir provoked his community to riot, says Delhi court

The court said the riots took place in a “planned manner”, resulting from a “well-hatched conspiracy”, and it was allegedly abetted by the leader of the mob, Hussain.

Taking cognizance of chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, a Delhi court has observed that he “provoked and instigated his community against the other community with a view to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims”. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak stated there was sufficient material on record to take cognizance.

The court directed all the accused to be produced before it on August 28 through video conferencing for further hearing.

The court said the riots took place in a “planned manner”, resulting from a “well-hatched conspiracy”, and it was allegedly abetted by the leader of the mob, Hussain. “Hussain also facilitated them to the rooftop of his building and provided other logistics support with a view that large-scale riots may be there, causing resultant loss to life and the property of the other community… Prima facie the accused Tahir Hussain was leading the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on February 24 and 25, and he was instrumental for gathering of the unlawful assembly in conspiracy with accused persons, namely Haseen (alias Salman), Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoj, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib Alam, having common intention and unlawful object,” the court said.

It further said Hussain allegedly provoked and instigated his community with a view to promote enmity on the grounds of religion between Hindus and Muslims, claiming that Hindus have killed a number of Muslims and have set their shops on fire at Sherpur Chowk and they should not let any Hindus go scot free.

“On his (Hussain’s) provocation/instigation, the Muslims turned violent and became volatile on February 24 and 25 and started burning shops and pelting stones and petrol bombs on Hindu community and also targeted their houses situated in that locality. Thereupon, the uncontrolled mob turned into rioters and in process of rioting caught hold of Ankit Sharma and dragged him to Chand Bagh Pulia and caused his death by inflicting multiple injuries using sharp and blunt objects/weapons in a brutal manner and with a view to conceal the evidence, all of them in furtherance of their common intention, threw his dead body in the drain,” it said.

As per court records, Hussain has been named as one of the main accused along with nine others — Anas, Firoj, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam, Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan — for the murder of Sharma. All the accused are in jail.

The chargesheet said they came from the side of Chand Bagh Pulia, caught hold of Sharma on the instigation of Hussain from the political leader’s house, and dragged and beat him to death by inflicting sharp and blunt injuries. And after killing him, they threw his dead body in the drain. His body was fished out the next day.

The autopsy revealed that there were 51 sharp injuries on his body, the chargesheet said, adding that the way he was killed by the cold-blooded rioters has shaken the social fabric of the society and instilled a fear in the minds of the residents of the area.

‘WhatsApp group worked with mob mind’

Members of a WhatsApp group created to avenge the attacks on Hindus lost their individuality and started working with mob minds, said a Delhi court Friday while taking cognizance of a chargesheet filed against nine persons accused in a murder case related to the Northeast Delhi riots.

The court said some youths failed to perceive the “bottomless stupidity” of the propaganda to take revenge against the Muslims and created the WhatsApp group ‘Kattar Hindu Ekta’. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak took cognizance of the offences, including rioting, unlawful assembly, murder and criminal conspiracy, against nine persons in the murder case of Hashim Ali. (Express News Service)

